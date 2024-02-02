Stakeholders Accuse Gov Alia Of Plot To Jeopardize Guma LG By-Election

Stakeholders under the aegis of concerned elders in Guma Local Government Area, have asked President Bola Tinubu to order an investigation into alleged plot by Governor Hyacinth Alia to jeopardize the conduct of Saturday’s by-election in the LGA.

In a letter addressed to President Tinubu and signed by the converner, Elder Akam Gbaka of Mbawa Council Ward, the Stakeholders urged to take necessary actions to ensure a transparent , credible , free and fair elections in Guma 1 State Constituency.

The stakeholders accused the governor of working with Senator Gabriel Suswam and have concluded plans to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Jimin Geoffrey.

They alleged that the Governor had given an approval of 100 million, making it a sum of 120 million he has given to PDP for the election.

“We have unraveled reports of actions that jeopardize the integrity and fairness of the electoral process in Guma, this actions constitute a threat to our security which is a matter of national importance, we urge your office to thoroughly investigate the activities of the Governor and take necessary actions to ensure a transparent , credible , free and fair elections in Guma 1 State Constituency,” the letter noted.

The stakeholders alleged that the Governor in furtherance issued a directive to all his Commissioners and other appointees to go to Guma and do everything humanly possible to win for PDP.

They noted that as stakeholders,they remain committed to the principles of peace and justice, but expressed deep concern and frustration among the people in Guma, over the alleged actions of the governor

The letter reads further, “We have gathered that thugs have already been mobilized from Makurdi, Vandeikya, Kwande and other surrounding areas to unleash terror on us, and further desecrate our land, in fear for our lives and self defense we have asked our children male or female to put up strict resistance by carrying local arms and making sure whoever attempts to spill blood in our community will have his own blood spilled to the ground too, we are a little community already destroyed by herders/invaders we won’t survive another crisis and it’s why we are ready to fight for our lives, blood for blood.

“It is our sincere hope that your intervention will promote democracy, safeguard the rights of the citizens, and uphold the principles that our great nation stands for, we believe in the strength of our democratic institutions, and your leadership is crucial in preserving the sanctity of the electoral process.

“We implore you, Mr. President, to intervene and take necessary steps to address the concerns raised by the citizens of Guma, your leadership is paramount in ensuring that our democracy continues to thrive and that the upcoming elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.”

