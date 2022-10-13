Stop Pressuring Judiciary, New CJN Ariwoola Tells Politicians

Newly sworn Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday called on politicians to stop mounting pressure on the judicial arm of government in the country.

He urged politicians and citizens to make room for the judiciary to function and attain its optimal best.

Speaking with newsmen after being sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the CJN said: “Politicians should allow the judiciary to function. Law is not static, and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continues to amend the laws. And it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available.

“We shall continue to do justice if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure.”

Ariwoola assured he would not let Nigerians down, pledging to do his best to improve the standard of the judiciary.

“We shall not fail Nigerians. We shall make progress and advance the judiciary of Nigeria to benefit, not only the common man, all men and women,” he said.

Speaking on some of his plans, he said: “We are computerising the Supreme Court already, and all other courts of records, so that the delay in filing cases will become a thing of the past. We’re creating E-filing. We are creating E-diary so that lawyers can stay in the comfort of their chambers and contact the court and address the court via Zoom.

Computerisationis already taking place, not only in the Supreme Court but also the Court of Appeal and other courts of record in Nigeria.”

Also speaking with newsmen, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who witnessed the swearing-in ceremony along with his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, thanked Buhari, on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State for the appointment of an Oyo indigene as CJN.

He said: “We are really happy. One of our own is now the CJN of Nigeria. The good people of Oyo State are thankful to Mr. President for seeing the process through.”

