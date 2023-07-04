Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Taliban Orders Afghan Beauty Salons To Close

Published

The Taliban-led government of Afghanistan has mandated the closure of all women’s beauty parlors nationwide.

“There was no explanation offered for the choice. The decree, as reported by Afghan media, states that the licenses needed for the salons to function will expire the next month.

Afghan women, some of whom are the primary breadwinners for their families, have few other means of income besides beauty parlors.

The Taliban vowed to uphold women’s rights when they came to power in August 2021.

Since that time, women have been forced out of the majority of professional positions.

Girls and women are no longer welcome in secondary schools and universities.

Many Kabul women continue to appear in public with their faces exposed, and Taliban regulations are not always fully executed.

Additionally, many private institutions still provide education for girls past the basic level.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Foreign Journalists on UN Assignment Detained in Kabul

Two international journalists on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday. “Two...

February 11, 2022

News

Ex-Afghan President Says He Was Forced to Flee Kabul

Afghanistan’s former president said he had no choice but to abruptly leave Kabul as the Taliban closed in and denied an agreement was in...

December 31, 2021

News

Taliban Bans Forced Marriage of Women in Afghanistan

The Taliban decreed on Friday they were banning forced marriage of women in Afghanistan, a move apparently meant to address criteria the international community...

December 4, 2021

News

Afghan Mosque Blast Kills at Least Three

At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s restive Nangarhar province, a hotbed of...

November 12, 2021

Copyright ©