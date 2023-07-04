Taliban Orders Afghan Beauty Salons To Close

The Taliban-led government of Afghanistan has mandated the closure of all women’s beauty parlors nationwide.

“There was no explanation offered for the choice. The decree, as reported by Afghan media, states that the licenses needed for the salons to function will expire the next month.

Afghan women, some of whom are the primary breadwinners for their families, have few other means of income besides beauty parlors.

The Taliban vowed to uphold women’s rights when they came to power in August 2021.

Since that time, women have been forced out of the majority of professional positions.

Girls and women are no longer welcome in secondary schools and universities.

Many Kabul women continue to appear in public with their faces exposed, and Taliban regulations are not always fully executed.

Additionally, many private institutions still provide education for girls past the basic level.

