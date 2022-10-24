Terror Threat: DSS Calls For Calm, Says Nothing New in US Warning

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called for calm over the alert that the US issued to its citizens in Nigeria, Daily Trust reports.

The United States embassy in Nigeria warned Americans in the country to be cautious of their movement in response to “elevated risk of terror attacks”, specifically in Abuja.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.”

“The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice. Actions to Take: Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds.In a security alert issued on Sunday, the US advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert and avoid crowds,” the embassy said in a statement posted on its website.

But responding in a statement on Sunday night, Nigeria’s secret police said it had repeatedly issued similar warnings in the past.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” read the statement signed by Peter Afunanya spokesman of the agency.

