Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Terror Threat: DSS Calls For Calm, Says Nothing New in US Warning

Published

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called for calm over the alert that the US issued to its citizens in Nigeria, Daily Trust reports.

The United States embassy in Nigeria warned Americans in the country to be cautious of their movement in response to “elevated risk of terror attacks”, specifically in Abuja.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.”

“The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice. Actions to Take: Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds.In a security alert issued on Sunday, the US advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert and avoid crowds,” the embassy said in a statement posted on its website.

But responding in a statement on Sunday night, Nigeria’s secret police said it had repeatedly issued similar warnings in the past.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” read the statement signed by Peter Afunanya spokesman of the agency.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

DSS: Mamu Nabbed on His Way to Secret Meeting With Terrorist Commanders in Saudi

The Department of State Services (DSS) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that during its preliminary investigation, it found that former terrorists’...

September 14, 2022

News

Gumi Accuses DSS of Terrorism

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to either release Tukur Mamu or charge him to...

September 11, 2022

News

DSS Raids Tukur Mamu’s Kaduna Residence, Seizes Laptops, Documents

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded the Kaduna residence of arrested terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, in the early hours of Thursday,...

September 8, 2022

News

DSS Denies Abducting Citizens After Damning Amnesty Report

The Department of State Services (DSS) said contrary to media report and report by the Amnesty International (AI), that it has been abducting innocent...

September 1, 2022

Copyright ©