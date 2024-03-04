The 10th edition of Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome holds March 15th to 17th

Mark your calendar! The much anticipated Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set for its commemorative 10th edition. It promises to herald uncommon blessings, phenomenal miracles, and remarkable victories for all in attendance. Themed #10forTenth, this edition, will hold from Friday the 15th to Sunday the 17th of March 2024, it promises to be ten times grander and more impactful than all previous editions combined, with lavish, incomparable demonstrations of the power of God invoked by the name of Jesus Christ.

Undoubtedly, this episode will be one of the most awe-inspiring experiences of life, so get ready for an unforgettable encounter with the love and power of God. Confirm your attendance via www.healingstream.tv/LHS and seize this opportunity for your healing, and obtain solutions to pressing needs and questions at the event. Registration is free and open to everyone!

Known as the largest healing crusade of this century, the event is God’s strategy to fulfill his well known desire, see his children hale and hearty, and a response to the threat posed by the hijack of the world’s healthcare institutions and the prevalence of manufactured illnesses and diseases in today’s world.

At the last edition of the program in October 2023, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome stated, “Some people think sickness is a natural cause, but it is not! If you study well about any and every sickness, disease, or infirmity, you will find out it takes its root from unnatural sources. There is nothing natural about sickness; let no man deceive you”. He further assured over six billion participants connected to the service globally that, “God is not intimidated by your questions or doubts; He has answers for you in his Word! The scripture records in John 17:23 (KJV) that God loves you as much as He loves Jesus. If that is true, you will never be sick again. Make up your mind never to be sick, poor, or broke in your life ever again.”

The preparations for this edition are at full throttle, and the world is already buzzing with excitement and expectations as countless individuals, ministers, and partners from all corners of the globe unite to spread the word and ready the world and all that’s in it for the glorious deluge of healing and blessings that would inevitably occur at the program!

An excited Elga Kevine from Romania declares, “I am looking forward to seeing a transformation and upgrade in my life as I receive the Word of God through the ministry of the man of God, Pastor Chris, at this March 2024 edition of Healing Streams.”

In the vein, Hephzibah from UAE enthuses, “I am excited about this 10th edition of the Healing Streams. I have been praying with a few friends on the Healing Streams Prayer Cloud in preparation for the program. I expect to see myriads of miracles as Pastor Chris prays for the sick.”

With millions of onsite and virtual healing centers set up worldwide and daily Healing Everywhere outreaches being carried out in medical facilities, communities, inner cities, towns, and states of every nation, the message of hope and restoration in Christ Jesus is reaching every nook and cranny of the world, igniting great expectations.

Join millions of Intercessors from every tribe and tongue continuously making massive deposits of prayer towards the program’s success to condense the prayer clouds with tremendous power as the program draws near. Visit www.prayerclouds.org to pick a 15-minute prayer slot to pray daily.

Single mom Jerelyn James’ life took a drastic turn for the worse one fateful night in 2018 when she was attacked in her home by armed assailants. The assault left her with a broken spine, paralyzed, and in a world of excruciating. Multiple surgeries, months of hospital stays, and treatments later, Jerelyn’s debilitating condition was unchanged and continued to deteriorate. “My children had to carry me like a baby to use the toilet, urinate, bathe, feed, and more for five years. I was in such terrible pain and had to take lots of medication. I couldn’t sit upright without help or do anything for myself. It was a bleak time; I was in such despair that I even asked God what I was living for?” she recounts.

Puzzled at the lack of results, Jerelyn’s case was brought to the attention of a top-notch team of local and international doctors, who eventually recommended that she be flown outside her country posthaste for another surgery. She was advised that the probability of success was iffy at best because most of her organs were severely damaged. It was in this state that news of the Healing Streams reached her. Her moment of divine intervention came as she watched the program from her home in Liberia. When Pastor Chris declared, “Receive strength; you are healed to the global audience, she recalls she felt a burst of strength that propelled her to her feet for the first time in years.

“I stood up almost instantly, and everything, including my spine, was straight. I never felt that way in my life before. God healed me perfectly. All the bed sores and symptoms have disappeared, and today I am whole!” – she affirms.

Just like Jerelyn, Ignatius Da Silver from Pune, India, suddenly suffered a brain hemorrhage one night that left him incapacitated with a loss of memory, coordination, and speech. Diagnosed with left hemorrhagic stroke and fatty liver disease, Ignatius could not walk unaided, suffered numbness in his face, was plagued by insomnia and bowel incontinence, could not coordinate his limbs, had trouble speaking and comprehending, was constantly nauseous, underweight and more.

All recourse to find a lasting cure medically proved futile until he heard about the Healing Streams Live Healing Services and attended the program, expecting a miracle. His moment of total restoration came when the man of God, Pastor Chris, called out his name and commanded healing to his body. Instantly, something passed out of my body, and I knew I was healed! My skin was glowing, and the severe pain was gone as if it had never existed. -Ignatius narrates. Today, Ignatius is living proof that the Word of God is true. He can control his bowels, run, walk, talk, eat well, comprehend perfectly, and do all he couldn’t do before.

Testimonies like Ignatius and Jerelyn’s abound of countless people whose faith in God’s word and His power yielded such remarkable healing miracles that, to date, they still confound the minds of men and the predictions of medical science. You, too, can receive your miracle! It doesn’t matter how long, impossible, or dire the situation or illness is. God’s Word is supreme, and the name of Jesus Christ has all authority to eradicate any ailment and turn every situation around for your good. All you have to do is believe!

The program will be streamed Live on www.healingstreams.tv in all languages and will also air on all Loveworld networks, major local terrestrial TV, and radio stations globally. For further information, please send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call centers these numbers: +27799675852 (South Africa), +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria), +18327249390 (USA), +12896221634 (Canada), +44(0)3331880710 (UK), +919650096633 (Asia), +917794993762 (India).