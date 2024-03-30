The Healing Streams Victory Parade Continues at Festival of Miracles

Joyous celebrations resounded in every connected healing centre, home, city and nation worldwide as God’s dynamic blessings poured forth unchecked upon the earth, causing salvation and supernatural transformations in the lives of billions.

Featuring sessions of fervent worship, praise, and prayer alongside Word ministrations, the program was streamed Live in over 8,130 languages, a remarkable feat that made God’s transformational healing power readily accessible to billions of people connected from every territory on the globe in their mother tongue.

The resultant miracles wrought as they beheld and experienced the grandeur of God’s love for humanity in real time were indeed a wondrous sight to behold.

During the commemorative 3-day victory parade, many received divine healing from mental health issues, cancerous disease, sight complications, walking difficulties, organ failures, appalling disorders, cancerous conditions, debilitating pain, demonic oppression, and much more. To date, the searing impact of the program is still resonating worldwide, activating even more phenomenal miracles, redemption, and salvation across the earth.

During the program’s Grand finale, Pastor Chris emphasized the necessity of never giving up in the face of contrary situations or circumstances, averring, “We give up too soon! Jesus told us that all things are possible to the one who believes. Don’t give up!”

Later in the service, he prayed for families, gospel ministers, governments, and leaders of nations, declaring God’s protection, peace, wisdom, and guidance in all their affairs. To end the program, Pastor Chris declared the following week a week of miracles, signs, and wonders, much to the delight of the global audience.

Testimonies are still flooding in as many discover and confirm their healing daily. A remarkable testimony is that of Valdicrea suffered the chronic pain of Arthritis for ten years. As a result, she couldn’t walk or do simple things like tying her hair, buttoning a bra and more. She had to wear a sling often and sometimes couldn’t even hold her baby. She could barely sleep and depended on medication to alleviate the pain for short periods. On Day 2 of the program, as the man of God, Pastor Chris ministered healing to the sick, she felt the pain leave her body. She testifies that the pain is gone, and she slept blissfully for the first time in a long while that Saturday night and the following days since.

Similarly, for 20 long years, Jessy from India suffered from the excruciating constant pain of Sciatica. A severe pain that radiates from the back into the hip and outer side of the leg caused by compression of the sciatic nerve.

All consultations with different doctors, medications and treatment proved futile. He daily sought relief from the pain by placing heat packs on his back, and he couldn’t sit, stand or walk freely without pain. He participated in the program from Day one, and faith was stirred in his heart as he listened to the testimonies.

As Pastor Chris ministered to those online on Day 2, he felt the anointing of God on him so strongly, and in a moment, all the pain was gone instantly and completely. Hallelujah. Till now, he attests that there has been no pain whatsoever!

In the same vein, an ecstatic Grace Abrefah from Italy sent in her testimony saying, “Our son Joseph Boadi Twumasi, who is five years and a few months old, could not speak. We have done everything to get him to speak, but to no avail. Tonight, as we participated on Day 2, Healing Streams Live Healing Service with the Man of God, Pastor Chris, Joseph suddenly said, “Look, Mama and Papa”, for the first time in 5 and half years”. These testimonies and countless others are some of the extraordinary miracles that occurred at the event, with more being recorded every day since.

The victorious parade continues on the Festival of Miracles program! Watch full recounts of inspiring testimonies, glorious praise reports, Live call-in testifiers, and in-depth features of the incredible miracles that occurred worldwide at the just-concluded Healing Streams Live Healing Service with Pastor Chris.

Join us daily on Healing Streams TV from now until Sunday, March 31st, 2024, from 1pm to 4pm for the Festival of Miracles.

