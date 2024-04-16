The type of leadership the Nigerian Police needs – Robinson Umar

The story of the Nigerian Police has largely been that of the type of leadership it has been saddled with. This has, in the most part, determined its nature and performance over the decades. It is, therefore, crucial that, in our quest for efficiency, we get a police force that can deliver via a brand new, results oriented leadership. As the head goes, so the body according to an African proverb. The force can thus not be better or above the kind of leadership it gets. And herein lies the main crisis of the police.

That is why many police watchers and leaders of opinion are keenly concerned about this very pivotal aspect of the nation’s finest. As the search continues for the next headship of the police, stakeholders have been clear on the basic criteria needed in tandem with global best practices.

For starters, the police need a community based kind of leadership. The type that carries the civil populace along. It goes without saying that effective policing is largely based on relationships with civil society. The nation therefore deserve a Police force that is engaging with those they are protecting. Today, the gulf between the police and citizens keeps growing and breeding mutual distrust. The feedback mechanism and the kind of cooperation required to combat crime is weak. This is why we need a police head who understands this nexus and is willing to block the loophole.

Relatedly, in a fast changing world where criminality has assumed a scientific dimension, the Police needs a 21st-century compliant headship. The next Inspector General of Police must be articulate and sound in the “Gen Z” world of the internet. This is not even negotiable. He must be someone clear minded enough to understand and appreciate the emerging challenges of cyber crimes. Youthful, brilliant, and prolific, such a personality is prepared for modern Policing, especially in connecting with the restive and crime prone youth demography.

More so, the next Police boss must understand the workings of the media. In this media superhighway, where information is power, the Police force will need a leadership that can manage news, views, and editorial materials geared towards changing the narratives. His or her relationship with the practitioners of the traditional media must be cordial, to say the least. As we speak, there is an immediate need for the police to strengthen its relationship with the media. The deficit in information sharing between practitioners and the force is hurting delivery. The way out of this is to get a police leadership that not only understand the partnership between the media and law enforcement but also one that is willing to be their friend and maximize their potential.

In conclusion, the nation is confronted with new challenges, and we have got lots of problems to solve. It is only an engaging, energetic, and creative police leadership that can raise hopes and reassure the populace of the critical role this elite force plays in our lives. Give us this day a viable police manager.

Robinson Umar Writes from Abuja.

____

