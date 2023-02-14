Thugs Attack Supporters Of CBN Cashless Policy In Abuja

Supporters of the new Naira policy of the Federal Government, who were embarking on a peaceful street protest, came under heavy attack by thugs and street urchins in Abuja on Tuesday, Leadership reports.

The Civil Society Organizations Central Coordinating Council, which is the apex organ of all civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country, briefed journalists before embarking on the protest march.

They had set out to march to the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation before they were attacked.

Their attackers were wielding machetes, sticks, iron rods, charms and other dangerous weapons. The attack left many members of the civil society injured while the whereabouts of some of their leaders remain unknown as at press time.

One of the peaceful protesters, who spoke to journalists, Audu Emmanuel, said: “they just came out from nowhere and attacked our peaceful march. They were hitting everyone in sight, snatching phones, bags and everything they could lay their filthy hands on especially from the women.”

He continued “We believe the Governors who were watching the press conference live had mobilized these thugs. They may have been heading for the venue but met us on the march and attacked us.

“This should not be allowed in a city like Abuja. We had earlier accused the Governors of mobilizing violence and they have proved our intelligence right. The security agencies must rise to the occasion and stop them before it is too late.”

The CSOCCC had identified a group of 10 Governors whom they alleged were mobilising to cause riots in the country in various States in opposition to the Federal Government’s new Naira policy.

