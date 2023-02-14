Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Thugs Attack Supporters Of CBN Cashless Policy In Abuja

Published

Supporters of the new Naira policy of the Federal Government, who were embarking on a peaceful street protest, came under heavy attack by thugs and street urchins in Abuja on Tuesday, Leadership reports.

The Civil Society Organizations Central Coordinating Council, which is the apex organ of all civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country, briefed journalists before embarking on the protest march.

They had set out to march to the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation before they were attacked.

Their attackers were wielding machetes, sticks, iron rods, charms and other dangerous weapons. The attack left many members of the civil society injured while the whereabouts of some of their leaders remain unknown as at press time.

One of the peaceful protesters, who spoke to journalists, Audu Emmanuel, said: “they just came out from nowhere and attacked our peaceful march. They were hitting everyone in sight, snatching phones, bags and everything they could lay their filthy hands on especially from the women.”

He continued “We believe the Governors who were watching the press conference live had mobilized these thugs. They may have been heading for the venue but met us on the march and attacked us.

“This should not be allowed in a city like Abuja. We had earlier accused the Governors of mobilizing violence and they have proved our intelligence right. The security agencies must rise to the occasion and stop them before it is too late.”

The CSOCCC had identified a group of 10 Governors whom they alleged were mobilising to cause riots in the country in various States in opposition to the Federal Government’s new Naira policy.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Court Restrains CBN, Buhari From Tampering With Feb 10 Cash Swap Deadline

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has issued an interim injunction stopping President Mohammadu Buhari, the Central Bank of Nigeria, its...

February 7, 2023

News

Emefiele: Banks to Blame for Scarcity of New Naira Notes

Banks are to blame for the scarcity of new naira notes, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele said yesterday. He said some...

February 1, 2023

News

Banks Will Accept Old Notes After Deadline – Emefiele

Commercial banks in Nigeria will still accept old naira notes from customers after the February 10 deadline, the governor of the Central Bank of...

January 31, 2023

News

BREAKING: CBN Extends Old Naira Deadline Till February 10

The Central Bank of Nigeria has finally extended the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes by 10 days. In a press statement...

January 29, 2023

Copyright ©