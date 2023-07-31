Tinubu To Address Nigerians By 7pm Today

By 7 o’clock today, President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians.

This was revealed in a statement by Dele Alake, his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy.

In order to provide coverage, the statement urged all broadcast and other electronic media outlets to collaborate with Radio Nigeria and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7 pm.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement reads.

