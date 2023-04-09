Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Reject Divisiveness this Easter

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has implored Nigerians, particularly Christian faithful, to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by way of love to neighbours, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe as they celebrate this year’s Easter.

Specifically, he asked the citizens to eschew divisive, ethnic and religious tendencies, as they reflect on God’s priceless sacrifice and limitless love for mankind at Easter.

“We will make faster progress toward the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country we all desire if we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic, religious sentiments and rivalries,” the president-elect stated in his Easter message on Saturday.

He urged Nigerians to live more harmoniously with their compatriots.

Tinubu added that Easter is about renewed hope and redemption, symbolising the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism.

He continued: “As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

“Let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves.”

