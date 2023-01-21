Tinubu’s Campaign Director Dumps APC

The Director of the Civil Society Directorate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, has dumped the ruling party and consequently resigned her position.

In a letter dated January 19, 2023 and addressed to the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Hajia Naja’atu said the challenges Nigeria face required her to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience.

“I am writing to you to intimate you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“I am by this letter also informing you of my resignation as the Director of the Civil Society directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC. It has been a great honour working with you to contribute towards the building of our dear nation,” her letter partly reads.

In a separate statement issued on Saturday, the activist said she quit partisan politics as the political parties have no ideological difference.

“After much reflection and careful consideration, I have decided to part ways with party politics.

“I have come to the realization that my values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

“Our political parties have no ideological differences and are simply robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests at any given time.

“As a result of which we see politicians changing from one robe to another whenever it suits them,” she stated.

