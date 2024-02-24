Ughelli Rovers FC Announces Football Academy Coach Appointment – Onokpevwe Otega Kennedy 

Ughelli Rovers Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Onokpevwe Otega Kennedy as the new Coach of its prestigious football academy – Ughelli Rovers Football Academy, an age-grade cadre for breeding young talents into future football stars.

Mr. Kennedy brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Academy, having handled association of football clubs and academies across the stretch of Delta State and beyond. With proven track record of developing young talents, he is ideally positioned to lead the Club’s visionary objectives for underdeveloped and aspiring footballers through the Academy to new heights of success.

Throughout his many years of outstanding coaching career, he has accomplished incredible successes including appearing in multiple prestigious competitions at the State, National and Grassroots levels of Nigeria football. Among his coaching accomplishments are leading a number of teams to notable tournaments and competition victories including the 2011 Shell Cup triumph with National Foundation Academy to represent Delta State at the National level, guiding Burning Flame FC to its first-ever Delta State Challenge Cup in 2008/09 season as well as gaffer the team in the State League and Otuama Cup between 2008 and 2013 and many more.

About his appointment, Kennedy said the following: “Joining Ughelli Rovers Football Club makes me feel incredibly honoured and excited. I am dedicated to giving the club my all in order to make the most of this chance, which marks a new chapter in my career. I have no doubt that we can do great things and make the Ughelli community proud while working with the players, staff, and supporters.”

The Chairman and Founder, Hon. Oke Umurhohwo, expressed his enthusiasm upon welcoming Onokpevwe Otega Kennedy to the One Big Football Family, saying, “Onokpevwe Otega Kennedy’s appointment marks our visionary drive for Ughelli Rovers Football Club as an organisation and a brand. “He is an excellent fit for this position because of his demonstrated leadership, disciplinary spirit and track record of achievement in nurturing young talents. Kennedy has the ability to lead Ughelli Rovers Football Academy to new heights of achievement and help us accomplish our objectives for aspiring footballers.”

As a club, we extend our warmest congratulations to Onokpevwe Otega Kennedy on his appointment as the New Coach of Ughelli Rovers Football Academy and look forward to a successful and fruitful collaboration as we strive for excellence on and off the football field.

Signed

Andrew Alibor

Media Director/Officer,

Ughelli Rovers Football Club