UN Chief Speaks With President of Niger Being Held In Coup Attempt

According to a UN spokeswoman, the UN secretary-general spoke with Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday and gave him his “full support” as he appeared to be being held in connection with a coup attempt.

“@antonioguterres spoke with @mohamedbazoum this afternoon. He gave the President of Niger his undivided support and solidarity, the spokesman said in a statement posted on Twitter, the social media platform now known as X.

The UN chief’s phone call is the latest development following reports that Bazoum was being held by disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard, who in turn were given an “ultimatum” by the army.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Tinubu serves as Chairman, has since condemned what it called an “attempted coup” and called on the “plotters” to release Bazoum immediately and without condition.

President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic visited President Bola Tinubu for a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Talon, who arrived at the Villa around 4:43 pm, was visiting Abuja a second time in nine days, having visited on July 18 along with two other colleague-presidents, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

It was however unclear as of press time if the Benin president’s visit was in connection with the incident involving his Nigerien counterpart.

