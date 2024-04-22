Underperformance, Misrepresentation of Facts: Real Reasons Tinuade Sanda was Fired

The embattled former MD/CEO of Eko Disco, Tinuade Sanda has been finally axed from EKEDC and the parent West Power and Gas Ltd (WPG) where she was returned to in March.

This is coming amid frantic efforts by her to be reinstated as MD/CEO of Eko Disco against the recommendation of the Board which acted in removing her in March, based on advice from the sector regulator NERC that all staff must be direct employees of the disco.

In a letter finally terminating her contract of employment with both establishments, signed by the WPG Board Chairman, Mr Charles Momoh, she was informed that her services were no longer needed at EKEDC and WPG, (a majority shareholder of the disco) with effect from 17th April and directed to return all company properties in her possession.

Reacting to the new development, sources at Eko Disco who didn’t wish to be named, disclosed that the company was desirous of uniting the workers and getting back on hitting their target under a new management.

According to them, Sanda has lost the confidence of the majority of the Board and shareholders who have been shocked and disappointed at her desperate tactics to remain MD/CEO.

According to reliable information, Eko Disco under Sanda had dropped below the operating loss threshold set for it by NERC and is unacceptedly trailing behind Ikeja Disco in that metric, despite having an edge in customer quality.

She is also accused of instigating division among her colleagues in management as well as setting board members up against each other.

“The former MD, is known for sowing discord and creating division among staff as well as misrepresenting important facts to the shareholders. These and her recent media war with the Board over her removal has not gone down well with many of us and our shareholders, because she failed to realise that the company is not about her personal interests,” a source who is a union member at the company said.

Sanda is also known for her history of disrespecting other directors who have questioned her unprofessional conducts in the past, according to a reliable source, she had been once suspended for insulting a former BPE DG who was then on the Board of EKEDC.

Just last week before her final termination, it was discovered that she posted misleading and embellished claims of her educational qualification on LinkedIn and when exposed by a media house, she quickly deleted the false claims.

She has also not been able to deny claims that she obtained her PhD from an unaccredited University in Benin Republic. A recent investigative report exposed the degree racket in Republic of Benin, where degrees are sold by unaccredited institutions. This led to a revalidation by the country’s education regulator and the name of the institution where Sanda obtained her PhD, ICON University, was not among the list of accredited degree awarding universities published by the regulator.

“She has had a number of scandalous controversies and the suspicion that she had been writing false petitions and sponsoring false narratives against the company could have made the board of WPG move fast in severing ties with her, in order to contain her excesses and prevent further reputational damage to the company through her unsanctioned activities,” the source revealed.

