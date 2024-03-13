UTM Offshore CEO Visits The Nigeria Content and Development Board

The UTM Offshore is the first indigenous company to execute, develop, and operate an indigenous Floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) in Nigeria. A move geared towards revolutionizing the power and energy sector in a positive way.

The CEO of UTM Offshore, Mr. Julius Jones, appreciated the board for their continued support for the project, and also congratulated the Executive Secretary of the Board of his appointment.

“Today, we are pleased to present to you Nigeria’s first floating LNG. It will please you to know this is the first indigenous company in Africa to develop a floating LNG in line with international standard. We are moving to the EPCIC state of the project. We have been working with the board all the way on this project and we’ve gotten all the approvals that is needed.” Mr. Julis Jones said.

In line with its operational mandate, the Nigeria Content and Development Board, under the research and development framework has given support to this home grown innovation initiated by the UTM offshore. More so, the agency supports the commercialisation of breakthrough innovations with high market prospects. The Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe assured UTM Offshore.

“We are pleased when the results and level of work done so far. Be rest assured of the support of this Board to bring this project to finalization.” The Executive Secretary said.

