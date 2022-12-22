We Don’t Know Quantities of New Notes Printed – CBN

Connect with us

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in charge of Financial Stability, Aisha Ahmad, has said she does not know the quantities of new notes the CBN printed and released for circulation.

She said this while responding to questions by lawmakers when she appeared before the House of Representatives to brief the House on the apex bank’s cashless policy and cash withdrawal limits.

The lawmakers had on Wednesday resolved that a deputy governor of the CBN should appear to brief the House today (Thursday) in the absence of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who is outside the country to attend to health issues.

A lawmaker, Sada Soli, in the course of the grilling of the CBN deputy governor, raised concerns over the non-availability of the new notes, days after it was were released to the public and asked her to disclose the quantities of new notes printed.

But responding to the question, the CBN deputy governor said she does not know the quantities of notes printed by the apex bank.

