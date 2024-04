Wike Accused of Appointing Only Kinsmen, Allies in FCT

The Reformed Arewa Youth Coalition (RAYC) has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of undermining the principle of federal character in his appointments.

The group, at a press conference, on Friday in Abuja, alleged that Wike is running the FCT like a lord of the manor where everyone deferred to his whims and caprices.

In his address, the President of the group, Comrade Attahiru Musa lamented that the appointments so far have been lopsided.

“Wike has displayed a despicable trend evident in his choice of appointments. He has turned the FCT into an extension of Rivers state, deliberately ignoring the federal character principle,” the statement said.

“By all indications, the FCT Minister elected to forget that the FCT is the Centre of Unity, and, as such, the principle of inclusion must stand supreme above every other interest.

“The choice of appointments made so far by the FCT Minister is an affront to the Centre of Unity status of the FCT. By and large, the FCT has been turned into an extension of Rivers State.

“There is an urgent need for the FCT Minister to retrace his steps at the risk of polarizing the federal capital territory along ethnic and religious lines, which can potentially rupture the fragile peace in the FCT and its environs.

“The FCT Minister must realize that he is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and not the Minister for Rivers State. So, the attempt to flood the FCT Ministry with politicians from Rivers State needs to augur better for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “

“He cannot administer the Federal Capital Territory the way he administered Rivers State. He must be prepared to act honourably or forced to equally resign his appointment honourably,” the statement added.

“We wish to remind the general public that all appointments made by the FCT Minister have yet to reflect the principle of Federal Character. This aberration must be discouraged because the Federal Capital Territory is the Centre of Unity. Any act that does not promote unity must be rejected.

“From the litany of aides, directors, permanent secretaries, and heads of agencies and departments, it has become a Rivers State affair. This does not seem right, and the Reformed Arewa Youth Coalition rejects such ethnic enterprise in the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are using this medium to call on the FCT Minister to end his ethnic pursuits in the FCT Ministry. It is expected that upon resumption of office, he should have acquainted himself with the mandate of the FCT Ministry to guide him in his conduct. “

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.