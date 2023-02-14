Connect with us

Wike Will Deliver Rivers State For Atiku, Says PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oladimeji Fabiyi believes Governor Nyesom Wike will work for Atiku Abubakar’s victory in this month’s presidential election.

Atiku and Wike have been at loggerheads since the PDP presidential primary which the Rivers State Governor lost to the former vice president. Wike and his allies called the G-5 claim the election was not fair and are asking for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu who is from the same region as Atiku.

While the Rivers Governor and his allies have not campaigned for Atiku, Fabiyi is optimistic that Wike will work for the PDP presidential candidate.

“We have left Rivers State for Governor Wike to manage for the PDP. He is still a member of the PDP and we expect that he will deliver Atiku, Sim (Siminalayi Fubara; the party’s governorship candidate for Rivers), and other candidates for the PDP,” he said Tuesday morning during his appearance on Channels Television’s election programme, The 2023 Verdict.

According to him, Wike is a member of the PDP and is campaigning for the party’s candidates.

“PDP has traditional supporters there [in Rivers State]. They will vote for us. Atiku will win Rivers State in this presidential election. Go and write it down,” Fabiyu, a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), argued.

“Rivers is a PDP state and we have our traditional supporters in their millions there. It is not going to change. So, Governor Wike will do the needful and won’t allow anything untoward to happen.”

He also explained why the PDP won’t take its presidential campaign to Rivers State due to insecurity, and alleged attacks on the party’s members in the South-South State.

“We have expected that since Rivers State is PDP state, the Governor would have moved in to curb them,” he added.

According to him, the PDP presidential candidate has campaigned in states led by other G5 members.

“We can’t afford any bloodshed,” during the campaigns, he maintained.

