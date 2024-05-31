You Are Doing Well, South-West Youths Tell Minister Tijani, NCC Boss

The South-West Progressive Youths (SWPY) has commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Aminu Maida for their leadership and contributions to the country’s digital advancement.

Under the guidance of Minister Tijani and the regulatory oversight of EVC/CEO Maida, the group said Nigeria has witnessed significant strides in the development of its digital economy, including the implementation of various initiatives to enhance digital infrastructure, promote innovation, and foster inclusive economic growth.

A statement signed by its President Comrade Yusuf Taiwo acknowledged their tireless effort to position Nigeria as a leader in the digital space, creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, entrepreneurs to innovate, and citizens to access essential services.

Taiwo highlighted Tijani’s impact on digital economy policy and strategy, national broadband plan, digital literacy, contribution to GDP and consumer protection.

“One of Minister Tijani’s most notable achievements is the successful launch of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). This landmark policy has served as a roadmap for Nigeria’s digital transformation, providing a framework for the development of the country’s digital economy,” Taiwo said.

“The National Broadband Plan (NBP) was developed to increase broadband penetration and availability across Nigeria. The plan has led to significant improvements in internet access, with broadband penetration increasing from 20% to 40% in just two years.

“Minister Tijani has also introduced initiatives to enhance digital literacy and skills, empowering millions of Nigerians to participate in the digital economy. The Digital Skills Development Program, launched under his leadership, has trained over 1 million Nigerians in digital skills, preparing them for the jobs of the future.

“The Minister has facilitated the deployment of 5G networks in Nigeria, positioning the country as a leader in the adoption of this cutting-edge technology. The rollout of 5G networks has significantly improved internet speeds, enabling Nigerians to access digital services more efficiently.

“Under his leadership, the telecommunications sector has contributed substantially to Nigeria’s GDP, with the sector growing by over 15% in the past year.

Tijani has also prioritized consumer protection, introducing measures to protect Nigerians from unsolicited telemarketing messages and calls.”

Speaking on Maida, Taiwo added that the NCC has made significant strides in spectrum allocation, assigning new frequencies to telecoms operators, and fostering a more competitive and inclusive telecoms market.

“Maida has also played a pivotal role in the successful deployment of 5G services in Nigeria, revolutionizing the country’s telecommunications landscape and positioning Nigeria as a hub for digital innovation in West Africa. The NCC, under Maida’s guidance, has intensified efforts to expand broadband coverage and access, aiming to bridge the digital divide and promote economic growth.

“Maida has prioritized cybersecurity, collaborating with stakeholders to develop and implement robust measures to safeguard the nation’s cyberspace and protect telecoms infrastructure. The EVC has fostered stronger partnerships between the NCC, telecoms operators, and other stakeholders, promoting a culture of cooperation and driving progress in the sector.

“Maida has also emphasized the importance of human capital development, initiating training programs and capacity-building initiatives for NCC staff, telecoms professionals, and other stakeholders.”

While calling on other government appointees to emulate Tijani and Maida, the group urged them to continue to use their expertise and strategic direction to shape the country’s telecoms future.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.