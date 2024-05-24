You Don’t Mean Well For Tinubu, Group Tells Wike, Allies For Disregarding Rivers Peace Accord

The Oduduwa Solidarity Network (OSN) has slammed the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his allies for undermining President Bola Tinubu by violating the Rivers State Peace Accord.

The group said the actions and utterances by Wike and his supporters are unacceptable and undermine the dignity of the office of the President.

In December 2023, Governor Siminalayi Fubara signed an agreement with his predecessor, Wike, to end the political crisis in Rivers state.

An eight-point peace deal was brokered by President Tinubu and other stakeholders at a crucial meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

But in a statement signed by Otunba Gbenga Aremu, the group said Wike has chosen to brazenly violate the terms of the agreement, perpetuating a culture of violence, intimidation, and division.

Aremu noted that Governor Fubara, meanwhile, has adhered to all aspects of the deal, including withdrawing all court cases.

“The Oduduwa Solidarity Network is utterly dismayed and disappointed by the flagrant disregard for the peace accord signed by Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. This accord, brokered by President Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders, aimed to bring an end to the political crisis in Rivers State and usher in a new era of peace and cooperation, “ Aremu said.

“Instead, Wike has chosen to brazenly violate the terms of the agreement, perpetuating a culture of violence, intimidation, and division. His actions are a clear affront to the authority of President Tinubu, a betrayal of the trust placed in him, and a slap in the face to the people of Rivers State who yearn for peace and progress.

“We condemn in the strongest terms Wike’s sustained attacks on Governor Fubara and his administration, particularly through the state assembly members. His public outbursts and inflammatory rhetoric have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, undermining the progress made towards peace and stability in the state.

“Wike’s behavior is a stark reminder of the divisive and reckless politics that has held our country back for too long. His refusal to respect the authority of the President is a disservice to the people of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Nigeria deserves better than the petty politics and divisive rhetoric that Wike has displayed. We must all strive to build a more united and prosperous nation for ourselves and future generations.

“Furthermore, we are appalled by Wike’s refusal to acknowledge the efforts made by Governor Fubara to implement the agreements, including the re-appointment of the nine pro-Wike commissioners who resigned their positions in the heat of the crisis and payment of the withheld entitlements of the lawmakers.

“We demand that Wike takes immediate responsibility for his actions and apologizes to Governor Fubara and the people of Rivers State within 24 hours. Failure to do so will leave us with no option but to mobilize nationwide protests calling for his removal as minister.

“We stand in solidarity with Governor Fubara and the people of Rivers State in their quest for peace and development. We will not stand idly by while Wike continues to undermine the progress made towards a more united and prosperous Rivers State.

“We call on President Tinubu and other stakeholders to take immediate action to address this situation and ensure that the peace accord is respected and implemented in full. The people of Rivers State deserve better, and we will not rest until peace and stability are restored.

“We also urge President Tinubu to continue to uphold the highest standards of leadership and to work towards uniting our country.”

