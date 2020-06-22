CUPP Court

Court Orders Unconditional Release of CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has granted an unconditional release to spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The court also reinforced the first order by restraining the police from arresting him again.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is yet to comply with the order and release Ugochinyere at the time of filing this report.

