Daddy Freeze Under Fire for Promoting Alleged Internet Fraudster, Hushpuppi

Popular broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, has come under fire on social media for promoting alleged internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, also known as Hushpuppi.

Nigerians called out the broadcaster, known for his incessant attacks on pastors, on Twitter Friday, following a 2019 mini-documentary he did on Hushpuppi, promoting the alleged fraudster.

In the documentary, Hushpuppi was heard saying his driver collects more money in a month than a local government chairman in Nigeria.

He said his driver and cleaner earn N700,000 and N250,000 respectively every month, with Daddy Freeze giggling happily and also telling Nigerian youth to beg the alleged fraudster to employ their fathers

Also in the documentary which began trending in the wake of Hushpuppi’s recent arrest, Daddy Freeze mocked Nigerian youths, who accuse Hushpuppi of fraud.

In the hour long video, Daddy Freeze described in glowing words Hushpuppi’s questionable lifestyle.

Hushpuppi gave the broadcaster a tour of his garage, his resplendent Dubai home, and an expensive wardrobe.

As the tour went on, Daddy Freeze was heard saying, “Hushpuppi’s driver earns N700,000 a month while you that abuse him on social media are doing houseboy work and earn N35,000 a month. Instead of you to beg Hushpuppi to hire your father as a driver.”

Less than a year after the video was published, however, the police in Dubai arrested Hushpuppi and his gang for allegedly defrauding over 1.9 million people of over N160bn.

Following Hushpuppi’s arrest, hundreds of Nigerians have lambasted Daddy Freeze for promoting fraud while criticising pastors.

