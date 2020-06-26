Daddy Freeze Under Fire for Promoting Alleged Internet Fraudster, Hushpuppi

Popular broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, has come under fire on social media for promoting alleged internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, also known as Hushpuppi.

Nigerians called out the broadcaster, known for his incessant attacks on pastors, on Twitter Friday, following a 2019 mini-documentary he did on Hushpuppi, promoting the alleged fraudster.

In the documentary, Hushpuppi was heard saying his driver collects more money in a month than a local government chairman in Nigeria.

He said his driver and cleaner earn N700,000 and N250,000 respectively every month, with Daddy Freeze giggling happily and also telling Nigerian youth to beg the alleged fraudster to employ their fathers

Also in the documentary which began trending in the wake of Hushpuppi’s recent arrest, Daddy Freeze mocked Nigerian youths, who accuse Hushpuppi of fraud.

Hushpuppi saying his driver collects more money a month than a local government chairman in Nigeria. His driver on 700k/month & cleaner 250k/month. Daddy Freeze giggling happily 😂 pic.twitter.com/ko56jUUxNy — Elon Mosque (@That_IjebuBadoo) June 25, 2020

In the hour long video, Daddy Freeze described in glowing words Hushpuppi’s questionable lifestyle.

Hushpuppi gave the broadcaster a tour of his garage, his resplendent Dubai home, and an expensive wardrobe.

As the tour went on, Daddy Freeze was heard saying, “Hushpuppi’s driver earns N700,000 a month while you that abuse him on social media are doing houseboy work and earn N35,000 a month. Instead of you to beg Hushpuppi to hire your father as a driver.”

Less than a year after the video was published, however, the police in Dubai arrested Hushpuppi and his gang for allegedly defrauding over 1.9 million people of over N160bn.

Following Hushpuppi’s arrest, hundreds of Nigerians have lambasted Daddy Freeze for promoting fraud while criticising pastors.

If it is to abuse RCCG and Winners Chapel, Daddy Freeze would have been everywhere today dancing and singing like Dino Melaye. Today, he is silent. Not even a simple condemnation of fraud. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 25, 2020

Daddy Freeze ought to be on Dubai Police wanted list by now. Alatenuje. Bofun! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 25, 2020

Dubai police and FBI should come and arrest Daddy freeze and Tonto dike both of them are all beneficiary of Huspuppi illicit business… — Chief Ezekwueche 👑 (@FBanks7) June 25, 2020

People should hang that Hushpuppi video on DaddyFreeze’s chest like a placard. If he’s on the radio, call in Ti mention it. If he’s speaking at a panel, ask a question about it. If he’s in IG live, don’t stop taking about it. Giving fraudsters a platform is as bad as fraud itself — Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) June 26, 2020

1. Where is Daddy oni jerry curls Alatenuje? Who was promoting fraud while criticising pastors. In 2019, he did a documentary on Hushpuppi to promote the alleged fraudster. In the documentary, Daddy Freeze ridiculed hard working Nigerian youths, who accuse Hushpuppi of fraud. pic.twitter.com/5PvoudqRt7 — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) June 26, 2020

Daddy Freeze was eating and drinking with Hushpuppi, he would still use that same mouth to drag some pastors. Blood Hypocrite — Fuegoleon. (@Waffirian_) June 25, 2020

Daddy Freeze calls himself “Founder of the Free Nation in Christ.” LOL He’s far worse than the pastors he tears into everyday. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) June 25, 2020

Let it be on record that Daddy Freeze who goes about criticizing everyone gave Hushpuppi a platform to showcase his ill gotten wealth and even talk down on hard working men & women. It is also on record that Daddy Freeze ate from the proceeds of Hushpuppi’s crime; literally. — ROUVAFE (@IamRouvafe) June 25, 2020

