FG Delegation’s Absence At South-South Governors Meeting Not Out Of Disrespect – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday explained that the absence of its representatives from a meeting of South-South stakeholders fixed for Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was not out of disrespect.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. The statement was titled “South-South Assembly disrupted by emergency security meeting -Presidency.”

Shehu explained that the Federal Government delegation was absent at the meeting because of an emergency meeting of the National Security Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on the same day.

He said a new date for the meeting would be fixed after dues consultations.

