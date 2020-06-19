FG Releases N4.5bn for Arrears of Striking Doctors’ Allowances

The Federal Government has released N4.5 billion for clearance of backlog of arrears of hazard and inducement allowances in 31 federal teaching and specialist hospitals across the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Friday, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said the payment is for arrears of April and May.

Ngige, who was in the company of the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), also said moves were ongoing to organise a meeting for discussions with Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) for state-owned hospitals.

He said the meeting with Buhari was to discuss the developments with the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

According to the Minister: “Just this morning, before we went to see Mr President, the Ministry of Finance reported that as at this morning, 3am, they have paid the allowances for hazard and inducement to 31 teaching and Federal Medical Centres and special hospitals of the federal government service and they have expended close to N4.5 billion in the payment because we are paying them the arrears of April and May. The payment for June will also be done immediately these ones are sorted out.”

