Guardiola Hails Man City After Carabao Cup Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his team’s fans after they won their fourth EFL Cup on the bounce, but admitted they had one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal and the Premier League, which he has labelled “the most important title of the season.”

Guardiola’s City were dominant against Tottenham Hotspur in the 1-0 win. Though they had to wait until the 82nd minute for Aymeric Laporte’s winning header, City bossed the match from start to finish, having 21 shots compared to Spurs’ two.

The triumph marks the first piece of the jigsaw in what could be a remarkable triple for them this term. They are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League with two matches remaining — helped by Leeds United’s 0-0 draw with second-place Manchester United on Sunday — and also have Paris Saint-Germain lying in wait on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

“We cannot deny it, you have one eye on the Champions League,” Guardiola said. “[But] Every game we take seriously, or it is impossible to win four Carabao Cups in a row.”

