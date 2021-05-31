Gulak’s Death: It’s Too Early For Uzodinma to Assume Political Assassination – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma was hasty in pronouncing that the death of APC chieftain, Ahmed Gulak was a political assassination.

In a broadcast on Monday, Governor Uzodinma expressed shock over the killing of the APC stalwart, describing the incident as an unfortunate clear case of political assassination, a sentiment that Governor Wike did not share.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Televisions, Wike said his Imo counterpart should have exercised patience and allow the security agencies to do the job for which they were established.

“I think that the governor of Imo State, my brother Hope Uzodinma should allow the security agencies to do their proper investigation for it is too early now for him to come out to say it is a political assassination.

“Having done that, it means that you already know those who committed the crime and that will not be fair. When things of this nature happen, allow the security agencies to really go into the matter and then say look, from our investigations, this is what we found out,” Wike stated.

Gunmen on Sunday killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Gulak around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Sam Mbakwe Airport road in Owerri, Imo State.

Gulak who was a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was heading to the airport when the assailants attacked him and shot him on the spot.

While commiserating with the Gulak family, Governor Wike noted that there is no loss of life that is acceptable, regardless of the form it takes. He, however, warned against the politicizing of Gulak’s death, stressing that all extrajudicial killings of citizens in the country must be treated as unacceptable.

