Insecurity: Begin to Prepare Your ‘Plan B’, Pastor Adefarasin Tells Nigerians

Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church Lagos, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has urged members of the church to have an alternative plan for Nigeria.

Adefarasin gave the advice during his sermon on Sunday amid rising insecurity in different parts of the country.

“No country in the world history has survived two civil wars,” Adefarasin said, relating to Nigeria’s first civil war between July 1967 and 1970.

Citing incidences of civil unrest, attacks, and killings in Nigeria, some security experts, politicians, and ethnic groups have raised fears that the country might be going the path of another crisis.

Adefarasin said the situation in the country threatens every human life.

The pastor disclosed that his wife (Pastor Ifeanyi) is currently out of Nigeria helping to create their own plan B – an alternative plan to relocate from Nigeria in the case of an eventuality.

“I bring you greetings from Pastor Ifeanyi who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world and preparing our escape route,” Adefarasin said. “If you don’t have a plan B – I know you have faith, but I have faith too but I have a plan B.”

He said, “With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world” and urged members of the congregation to “get yourself a plan B.”

“Whether that’s an Okada to Cameroon or flying boat or speed boat as we call them to Seme Border or a hole in the ground, get your plan B because these people are crazy. They ate nutters. The whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen like this. God forbid!.”

“You could be in fright and running for your dear life any day from now if this thing does not come to an end,” Adefarasin said.

The pastor, however, urged leaders and government on all sides not to be partisan in dealing with the security challenges in the country but embrace peaceful dialogue.

