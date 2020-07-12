Magu’s Case Shows Buhari’s Corruption Fight is Real – Presidency

The Presidency has said that those who see the investigation of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr Ibrahim Magu, as a signal that the fight against corruption is failing, have failed to see the point.

In a statement on Saturday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that there couldn’t be a better indication that the anti-graft fight under President Muhammadu Buhari is real, than the will to openly investigate anyone who has been charged to head such systems.

“There is no better indication that the fight is real and active than the will to investigate allegations in an open and transparent manner against those who have been charged to be custodians of this very system,” the statement read in part.

According to Mr Garba, there are no sacred cows and even Mr Magu is not immune, regardless of the obvious embarrassment that potential acts of wrongdoing by him, given the office he held, may appear for the government.

He also noted that Mr Magu is being availed the opportunity to defend himself and answer the allegations against him.

“This is how it should be, as is the fact that under the Laws of Nigeria every citizen is presumed and remains innocent until proven guilty,” Garba said, adding that the fight against corruption is not a static event, but a dynamic and ever-evolving process, in which the EFCC is just one actor.

“As we continue to work towards improving our democratic process so shall every institution of ours also embark on that journey of evolution,” the president’s aide added.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday affirmed the suspension of Mr Magu and it took effect immediately.

According to a statement from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the presidential directive was to allow for an unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

Meanwhile, the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, has been directed to oversee the activities of the commission.

