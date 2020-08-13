Sack Old Generation From Power, Obasanjo Tells African Youths

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has asked African youths to dislodge the older generation from leadership positions.

Obasanjo urged the youths to participate actively in the activities of political parties to take over the structure from them.

Obasanjo said this on Wednesday while delivering a keynote address at an interactive session held virtually to mark this year’s International Youth Day.

The programme was organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Participants were drawn from Nigeria, Mali, USA, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

According to him, unless older people are forced out of the political stage, they will continue to occupy the leadership positions to the detriment of the youths.

“Unless you squeeze out those who are in the office and those who want to remain in office perpetually, some after the age of 80, unless you squeeze them out, they will not want to be out.

“The type of change I am talking about, that I believe we can all embark upon is to subscribe to the constitution of political parties in favour of youths. Or if you like it, you call it affirmative action in favour of youths. For instance, if you say, in the constitution of a political party, not less than 50 per cent of those who hold executive office within the party will be less than 40 years,” Punch quoted Obasanjo to have said.

