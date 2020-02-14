Supreme Court Verdict: Wike Slams Oshiomhole, Asks FG To Caution Him

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to warn the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to stop making inflammatory remarks capable of destabilising the country.

In a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Simeon Nwakaudu, slammed the APC national chairman for saying there would be no swearing-in of any governor in Bayelsa State.

Governor Wike, who was reacting to the judgement of the Supreme Court which sacked the APC governorship candidate, David Lyon, as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, insisted that Oshiomhole has no such powers to make the remarks.

He said, “The Federal Government should warn Oshiomhole to stop making remarks that will destabilise Nigeria.

“What he is doing in Edo State is not proper and he should not bring it to the rest of the Niger Delta.”

“Who is Oshiomhole to determine who has spread in a state? Supreme Court has made a ruling. It is unfortunate for Oshiomhole to come forward to say that nobody will be sworn in,” the governor added.

He alleged that the APC national chairman was making unguarded statements because he had lost the support of governors of the ruling party.

Governor Wike purported, “It is most unfortunate what Oshiomhole is doing because he wants to retain his position as national chairman. APC governors have rejected him, that is why he is struggling to prove that he is fighting for the party.

“He is making statements as if he owns the country. This is the same way he is carrying on in Edo State, fighting the governor. He believes that he has the forces to cause crisis. He is arrogating powers to himself, which is not good.”

The governor also accused Oshiomhole of preaching one thing but goes ahead to practice a different thing.

According to him, the situation in Edo State has exposed the APC national chairman as “a godfather who once preached against godfathers”.

Governor Wike insisted that Oshiomhole would not be allowed to “destroy the Niger Delta,” adding that the rule of law must continue to prevail at all times.

