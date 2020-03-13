#Upright4Nigeria : CCD Pays Courtesy Visit to the SSG Office in Kaduna State

Centre for Citizens living with Disabilities (CCD) pays a courtesy visit to the office of the state secretary to Kaduna State government as part of their #Upright4Nigeria Campaign Currently ongoing in the state.

Musa Aboro who spoke for CCD said the organization is working to promote the right of people living with Disabilities across board.

” The organization CCD was established in 2002 and since then have been engaging with relevant person’s at different levels across the nation”

Speaking About Achievement so far Musa Said the NGO has been able to secure Lagos State people’s special law.

“CCD was the lead Organization that coordinated other group that advocated for the national disability bill which was graciously passed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 17th of January 2019 ”

Musa said they are in Kaduna for the Project ,Strengthening Citizen Resistance Against privailence of Corruption (Scrap-C) .

“The programme tends to sensitize people on the ills of corruption and make person’s active in speaking against corruption ,CCD handles the part as it concern people with Disabilities noticing the greatest challenge as the lack of law protecting their right”.

He said they are working in Kaduna State to see how the state can have a legal frame work that protects the right of people living with Disabilities and they have been working closely with relevant agency’s and a bill is presently been drafted and will soon be presented to the state Assembly.

Mr David Anyaele who was represented by CCD Manager Administration and finance Mrs Florence Austin, said they are in the SSG Office because his office has been identified as one of the key office that can help FasTrack the disability bill in Kaduna State.

She said even though there is a national disability bill, bringing it down to the state will ensure the right of persons living with Disabilities in the state.

She also presented the #Upright4Nigeria campaign material to the permanent secretary on behalf of CCD.

The permanent secretary assured them of the SSG support, he said the governor is doing greatly to carry everyone in the state along.

And he assured CCD that his office is always open for any form of support they may need in the state.

