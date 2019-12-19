Visa on Arrival Policy Aimed at Achieving RUGA – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned Federal Government’s decision to open the nation’s borders to foreigners who would be given visas on arrival, alleging that the aim was to achieve “its RUGA policy that was rejected by Nigerians through the back door.”

It also flayed the alleged siting of military institutions only in the north in contravention of extant laws that harp on balancing.

The group further warned government against taking the $30 billion loan now being debated by the National Assembly, pointing out that “generations unborn would pay dearly for the reckless borrowing of current leaders if not jettisoned.”

These resolutions were contained in a statement issued after Ohanaeze’s meeting yesterday in Enugu signed by the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

The organisation further asked the Federal Government to “dismantle all checkpoints mounted in several parts of southern Nigeria by security agencies to extort and humiliate the section of the country”, just as it condemned the attack on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, allegedly by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Meanwhile, tension rose yesterday in Orin Ekiti, Ido/Osi council area of Ekiti State, as residents protested against an alleged attempt by suspected herdsmen to forcefully take over their lands.

The protesters, comprising old and young men and women, regretted that the suspected herdsmen had allegedly destroyed crops worth over N50 million in farms belonging to 70 farmers.

They claimed that one person, Mr. Emmanuel Ilori, had been killed by the suspected herders while the Benue farmers farming in the town were reportedly chased away.

Addressing journalists on the issue, the Onikare of Orin Ekiti, Chief Bamidele Fasuyi, claimed that the herders occupied and destroyed crops planted on the abandoned 2500 acres of land at Orin Farm Settlement.

A youth leader, Mr. Omotoso Mathew Kayode, alleged that the suspected herders hoisted a flag at the farm settlement, warning the farmers to keep off.

He therefore appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to compensate the farmers, just as the Oniwaro of Orin, Chief Mathew Oke, implored the governor to fulfil his promise of building a police station in the town and rejuvenating the farm settlement to ward off herdsmen’s invasion.

