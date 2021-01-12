Wike Is One Of The Most Controversial Politicians In Nigeria – Okorocha

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has said Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is one of the most controversial politicians in Nigeria.

Okorocha stated this on Monday during the commissioning of Rumueche/Rumuakunde Ohna Awuse Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“You are one of the most controversial politicians in Nigeria because of your political rascality and doggedness and astuteness,” he said.

“I am here as your senior brother but please do not attribute me to the behavioural pattern of Wike. Rochas is simple and decent and I am not as controversial, though sometimes I am being tagged for those iberiberised politicians.”

On arrival to Rivers yesterday, Okorocha said he was shocked by the giant strides recorded in the state.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for making government a continuum, adding that despite the frosty relationship between him and his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, Wike continued with projects delivered by the past administration.

Okorocha called on political leaders to emulate Wike, rather than destroy the projects embarked upon by others.

“On arrival since yesterday, I have made my personal inquiries. One of the shocking things you have done in Rivers State despite the Real Madrid Academy, The Fun Place, Mother And Child Hospital, the flyovers, one thing you have done is to make government a continuum.

“In other words, there is no difference between the past governor and present governor. By continuing to continue the projects of your predecessor, even when you are not the best of friends, this is highly commendable.”

Okorocha, a serving Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, was in the south-south state on the invitation of Governor Wike.

The Rumueche/Rumuakunde Ohna Awuse Road, first constructed in the 1980s, is one of the projects Governor Wike said demonstrates his love for the people of Emohua for their political support.

