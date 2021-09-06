Wike Threatens Fresh COVID-19 Lockdown in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to impose fresh lockdown on the state if residents fail to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

He issued the threat on Monday during a televised broadcast in Port Harcourt, lamenting the increase in the daily figures of COVID-19 infections and fatalities.

While noting that his administration is committed to keeping the state open and allowing citizens to go about their social, religious, and economic activities unimpeded, the governor asked leaders to encourage their followers to take the vaccine.

“We may be constrained to re-impose the suspended COVID-19 lockdown measures across the state if the transmission of the disease continues to increase beyond tolerable limits,” the governor said.

“Furthermore, it has been proven that vaccinations are saving lives here and across the world and those refusing to take the vaccines for no certified medical reasons should know that they are endangering the rest of the citizens.

“I, therefore, appeal to all residents to help protect yourself, your loved ones and the rest of the citizens by getting your jab at the designated health centres in the 23 local government areas of the state as they become available.”

Wike faulted those who abandon their responsibility to comply with the measures. He decried that the situation has resulted in the rising spiral figures of both transmission and death cases.

He warned the people of the oil-rich state that they were “headed for a serious health disaster of profound consequences if residents and visitors continue to behave as if the pandemic no longer exists or is impotent in Rivers State.

“This is a big lie and we cannot afford to continue to close our eyes to the dangers such irresponsible behaviour poses to the health, lives, and livelihood of everyone.”

On the way forward, the governor called on the people to adhere to the subsisting protocols such as regular washing of hands and use of alcohol-based sanitiser, as well as maintaining social distancing and regular wearing of face masks at all public places.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.