2023: Deliver 95% of Votes to Me, Not Atiku Nor Obi, Tinubu Tells Ekiti People

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has charged the people of Ekiti State to deliver votes to him on February 25, Channels Television reports.

Tinubu gave the charge on Sunday during the swearing-in ceremony of Biodun Oyebanji as Ekiti State Governor.

He told the people of the South-Western State to deliver 95 per cent of the votes to him, warning against voting for Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Sharp your eyes, shine them. Don’t forget your Permanent Voter Card (PVC). They are coming. One will say he is Atiku, and one will call himself Peter Obi,” he said in Ado-Ekiti.

“You don’t know them. The only person you know is Bola Ahmed Tinubu and you must deliver 95 percent of the votes.”

The APC presidential candidate thanked Ekiti people for voting for Oyebanji governor in the keenly contested June 18 gubernatorial election.

Describing the ruling party as one that keeps its promises, Tinubu assured the people that with the APC in control at the federal level in 2023, their future is guaranteed.

Oyebanji was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon. Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, at exactly 12:53 pm amid cheers from the mammoth crowd.

Clad in white “agbada” with a cream cap to match, he pledged to preserve, protect and defend as well as preserve the office as governor.

Addressing the crowd as a brand new governor, he first observed a minute of silence in memory of his late mum that passed on recently.

He equally pledged to deliver the dividends of democracy to Ekiti people by ensuring good governance as well as focusing on youth empowerment.

Oyebanji also used the opportunity to commend the efforts of the immediate past governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, whom he described as his boss and mentor.

Oyebanji served as the former Secretary to the State Governor under the administration of Fayemi before he resigned to pick up the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket.

Having contested the June 18 governorship poll, he got 187,057 votes to beat his closest rival, Segun Oni, of the Social Democratic Party (PDP) who garnered 82,211 votes, and Otunba Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (SDP) who raked in 67,457 votes.

