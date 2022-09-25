2023: God Hasn’t Shown Me Nigeria’s Next President – Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has said that he has not received any revelation from God regarding who Nigeria’s next president would be, The Nation reports.

He however promised to make it known once he receives from God who Nigeria’s next President would be. Kumuyi states this when he spoke with journalists in Minna during at the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) with the theme: God of All Possibilities” on Saturday.

“I cannot tell you a lie. God has not shown me anything. He has not found it fit to tell me. He does not tell everybody, everything. Who am I to tell God, why haven’t you told me about the next President? When he tells me, I will come and tell you.”

The General Superintendent said only dialogue would resolve the impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal government and take the students back to school adding that going to court, issuing threats and having series of protests is not the solution.

“The university needs to look at what the government is saying, what is their abilities, what can they do while the government should look at what ASUU is saying, what are they asking for, their rights and how to meet that right. What is needed in this case is to look at how they can adjust to each other and look for ways of fulfilling it,” he said

