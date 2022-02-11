2023: Steer Clear of Local Politics, Buhari Warns Diplomats

Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned diplomats serving in the country to keep their focus on diplomatic assignments and steer clear of Nigeria’s local politics, The Nation reports.

The President spoke yesterday while presenting Letters of Credence to four foreign diplomats at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The President had, last October, issued the same warning during a similar ceremony for 11 diplomats.

President Buhari, who welcomed the Ambassadors of Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy’s Stephano De Leo; Spain’s Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz and Israel’s Michael Shual Freeman to Nigeria, said: “You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria at very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in early 2023.

“As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope that you will also be guided by diplomatic practice, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the general elections next year.”

The President sought the support of the envoys in tackling rising global insecurity, and the strengthening of communality.

“We are living in unprecedented times and with so many uncertainties, especially with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in global insecurity and the devastation of our environments caused by Climate Change, among other existential threats to our collective peace, progress and shared values.

“Different factors that accounted for these challenges go beyond the abilities of any single country to effectively contain alone. Matters of security have become the business of all the nations of the world to work closely together to build consensus in order to overcome these challenges,” he said.

“For us in Nigeria,” President Buhari told the diplomats, “we continue to make steady progress, despite the daunting challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity, the fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance, amongst other aspirations.”

The President noted that Nigeria’s differences and divergence in culture and religion have contributed immensely in cementing national unity as well as spurring religious tolerance and respect for one another.

He urged the ambassadors to build lasting friendships while performing their duties to go beyond diplomatic assignments in Nigeria.

Also, President Buhari yesterday hosted the Ambassador of Senegal in a farewell audience at State House in Abuja.

The President asked him to convey the congratulations of Nigeria to President Macky Sall on the victory of the Teranga Lions at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“I’m sending the congratulations reluctantly, because our own country got beaten in the tournament,” the President jocularly told Babacar Matar Ndiaye.

President Buhari hailed the envoy for a successful tour of duty in Nigeria, which lasted nearly four years, saying: “Our relationship is very strong. I congratulate your President for keeping the country together. Please, extend my best wishes to him.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.