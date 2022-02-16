Abba Kyari: NDLEA Replies Police, Says ‘Our Officials Not Involved in Cocaine Scandal’

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said it will not shield anyone who may be indicted in the course of the ongoing investigation of a 25kg cocaine deal involving a gang headed by the suspended DCP Abba Kyari, Daily Trust reports.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the agency remained committed to an evidence-based investigation, adding that its resolve could not be weakened by misrepresentation of facts.

The Police on Monday arrested the embattled Kyari and four others and handed them over to the NDLEA, which had earlier declared him wanted.

The Police, after handing Kyari over, called on the NDLEA to also arrest its officers who were involved in the scandal.

Babafemi said no NDLEA official was part of the cartel.

According to him, it is untrue that NDLEA officers at the Enugu airport were the ones who received the details about the mule (drug carriers) coming from Addis Ababa from the cartel.

“The agency (NDLEA) wishes to quote from the transcript of Abba Kyari’s recorded conversation with our undercover officer and a portion of ASP James Bawa’s statement to the police as documented in the police investigation report, a copy of which was made available to the agency, to state that it is an established fact that it is the Abba Kyari’s team that was contacted by the cartel and without doubt, the records clearly show how their ring works,” he said.

He said after NDLEA requested Kyari and others for interrogation, they were questioned by the police, after which they were handed over, along with the report of their interrogation.

Babafemi said according to the police investigation report, ASP James Bawa, in his statement to the police, revealed that, “he was called by an informant identified as IK from Brazil who told him that a drug courier will be arriving onboard Ethiopian Airlines in Enugu.

“He (Bawa) explained further that a pointer from IK, the Brazil-based informant, met with him at about 1420hrs on 19th January 2022 outside the airport and showed him a picture of the courier.

“Subsequently, they sighted the suspect as he exited the airport terminal after all arrival clearance formalities, and he was arrested with another associate.”

The NDLEA spokesman said that in his own recorded conversation with the agency’s undercover officer, Abba Kyari also said the following, “They are greedy, seriously greedy (referring to his informants), we tried to have them accept 40 per cent but they refused, except 50 per cent, they know the rudiment of the deal very well, they are the ones that do the packing. From Brazil, one of the informants accompanied it to Ethiopia

“You understand; one of the informants accompanied the goods to Ethiopia, one of the informants that give us information. He is the boy of the big baron.

“Addis, from Addis, it will be given to those to proceed further with it, he will get their snapshots without their knowledge.

“Yes, he will reveal those that are conveying it further, get snapshots of theirs without their knowledge and send to us (Abba Kyari’s team).

“So, we already know the goods, picture and the cloths they are wearing, hope you understand? We know your name, he will give us everything.

“So, automatically,?my team will just be waiting, they will just see you and arrest you.”

He also said that while responding to NDLEA officers’ questions on whether his boys were usually stationed inside or outside the airport, Abba Kyari said, “Yes, yes, some are outside while some are inside.

“They will just allow you to finish arrival formalities and arrest you the moment you come out.”

Babafemi said the conversation established who Kyari was talking to and that the cartel was relating with and their modus operandi.

He insisted that the agency would not deviate from an evidence-based investigation that would spare nobody found complicit.

