Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Amid Terror Threat, British Airways Cancels London-Abuja Flight

Published

British Airways has cancelled its flight which was expected to arrive in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday, finding by our correspondent has revealed, Daily Trust reports.

The development comes after a BA83 flight from London-Heathrow to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, was suddenly diverted to Lagos.

Passengers affected by the cancellation and diversion lamented that there was no adequate notice.

Though BA did not provide any reason for the decision, the diversion of the flight might not be unconnected with the terror alert in Abuja, with several foreign missions issuing travel warnings to their citizens.

Despite allaying of fears by the federal government, foreigners have been reportedly leaving the country in droves, while a major mall in Nigeria’s capital shut down on Thursday.

It was learnt that after BA brought Abuja-bound passengers to Lagos on Thursday, the passengers, mostly Nigerians, refused to disembark, and insisted on the flight terminating in Abuja.

One of the passengers who wrote in a WhatsApp group said, “When they refused and insisted on the flight terminating in Abuja as contracted, the crew threatened to launch tear gas at the mostly Nigerian passengers right in the plane!

“They had been telling people on board since they boarded last night, Abuja. Why must you go to that place! After an uproarious session and an hour on ground, the plane finally took off and arrived in Abuja around 11am.

“There is a lot of mischief afoot on this terror attack warning and it smells like we need to talk less and pull out antennae to their highest gain heights. This is not just a terror warning; there is more schemes and actions of enemies within and without.”

But findings by our correspondent showed that the Abuja-bound flight which was supposed to depart London by 10 p.m and arrive by 4:40 a.m on Saturday has been cancelled.

This was also shown on the flight radar, which indicated that the Abuja-bound flights for Friday and Saturday had been cancelled.

But the return flight from Abuja to London departed normally, it was learnt.

There was no official statement from the British Airways at the time of filing this report.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Chartered Plane Conveying Nigerians to Lagos From Dubai Makes U-Turn

A chartered plane conveying Nigerian returnees from the United Arab Emirates has made a U-turn after a pregnant woman reportedly went into labour. The...

May 6, 2020

Business News

British Airways Expected to Suspend 36,000 Staff Amid Coronavirus Crisis

British Airways is expected to announce it will suspend up to 36,000 staff, from cabin crew to ground staff, engineers and head office employees, because...

April 2, 2020

News

British Airways Suspends All Flights to Mainland China as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 132

British Airways announced Wednesday that it has suspended all flights to and from mainland China “with immediate effect,” as the country struggles to contain the outbreak of the...

January 29, 2020

News

British Airways Hostess Sacked for Racist Rant Against Nigerian Passengers

A British Airways stewardess has been fired after she was filmed making racist comments about Nigerian people. Joanne Wickenden posted on Snapchat from her...

September 27, 2017

Copyright ©