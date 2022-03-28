APC: All Concerns Have Been Addressed – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that all concerns regarding the outcome of the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) convention have been addressed appropriately, Channels Television reports.

Governor Bello stated this on Monday while appearing as a guest on Sunrise Daily.

Bello asserted that all rifts and displeasures within the ruling party have been ironed-out, adding that the APC remains united under the guidance of President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, the outcome of the convention so far has put paid to all agitations before the meeting.

“If the agitations were not laid to rest or the concerns were not laid to rest, or even addressed, you would have seen a rancorous convention,” Bello said.

“There are several concerns, agitations, and expectations and that should be expected from a large party like ours; of course today we have over 41 million members with their PVC as members of our great party and this is a party to beat.

“So, such concerns will always be expected but you can see the ways and manner in which we conducted ourselves at the convention, very joyously; elaborately we conducted the convention and everybody, those who needed to step down in the interest of the party in respect for our leader – President Muhammadu Buhari – stepped down and by the special grace of God, we had a very successful convention.”

The governor further assured that the APC is stronger than ever before, especially because of the kind of leadership that was selected over the weekend.

He described the new APC Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as a father, one with requisite experience and knowledge to efficiently manage the affairs of the ruling party even as another election year draws near.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.