BETARA: His Quest For Impact And Value For Lives Is Beyond Political Games – By A. A. Mshelia

Anytime the name Betara is mentioned to the hearing of people, one word would always stand out and echo in the heart, IMPACT!

Among the many unique qualities of leadership unveiled by many researchers and journalists across the board and lovers of true democracy about the Man Honorable Muktar Betara Aliyu, OON, is his love, passion, and compassion for people. It has been established that his depth of respect for everyone, is one of his most remarkable character traits and hallmarks. His lightness and humor are qualities that also sets him apart.

Earlier today, I read a text, written by Honorable Betara on his handles. It reads, “For days, we have been traversing every nook and cranny of my constituencies with my team, as we provide succor to my people.”

“So far, we have covered every ward in three LGAs of Bayo, Kwaya Kusar and Shani respectively, and we will do the same in Biu.”

“The joy these outreaches bring to me daily is beyond measure, as I receive graphic reports and watch the testimonies from the beneficiaries in each community. There’s no greater joy that we consistently keep the smiles and hopes on the faces of our dear people.”

“Care and impact to me is beyond just politics, it is being human; to truly feel what others feel.”

“Together we are achieving great things-the work we do matters, but most definitely the life of every constituent matters more.”

He added, “Keeping together is progress. Impact first!”

Someone familiar with the Betaras kind of leadership will attest to the fact that, there has been a sudden shift in the long aged model in the political arena since he assumed office to represent his people in 2007. The emergence of Honorable Betara, has given a new tune and has been setting precedents that have given democracy the space to breathe continually under his watch. The display of admiration by his people, have inspired many on this fine gentleman to how he commands such love, respect and seamless appreciation from his people.

Over the years as I write to educate the public, I have always made this part very clear, that, it is in my nature to write articles that differentiates facts from fictions, in an effort to correct roguish authors and protect the people, which I feel is the sole role of every right thinking citizen. It’s never in my nature to debate or exchange words with such on-the-dole writers roaring around seeking who they can devour and begging for a plate of stew on their tables by the highest bidders, at the expense of their conscience and the sanity of their pens.

From the many testimonies I have gathered from constituents, through the palliative programs by Betara to his people, especially those carried out in 2023 and ongoing, the record must be set straight, that this has been his style of leadership from day one. His gestures are purely democratic. He has been on this mission long before many thought of coming into politics, becoming politicians and we don’t see him exiting such a model of legacy because others do theirs for the screens and programmed applause of people.

Since 2007, when honorable Betara won his constituencies, empowerment programs have been ongoing every two weeks, the records proved so. Betara has a track record of hard work, determination and absolute commitment to any goal he sets before him, especially in improving the livelihood of his people. He is a democrat and pivot of mass mobilization; a man who achieves greatness through diligence, self-will and sheer determination. Thus, he has over the years mobilized and fashioned a system of awareness to the good people of Southern Bornothat has built the reassurance for a transparent, selfless, unbiased leadership, irrespective of religion, gender and ethnicity.

Most of Betara’s vision and initiatives are geared towards a commitment to the strategic objectives of the needs and culture of his people. He has shown the boldness to consider unusual approaches to problems affecting his region; and these styles have been more than just following tried-and-true methods. He is preoccupied with purposes and values, morals, and ethics. His leadership style focused on long-term goals without compromising human values and principles. He has stated over and again, to focus more on his missions and strategies, supports structures and systems that will reinforce policies, and maximize efficiency; guided by the fundamental principle of democracy, probity, transparency and accountability.

Like I made it clear in my previous articles, like it or not, in Borno State, we have a lot of fine politicians, but no one can deny the fact that we have someone that leads while others follow; someone that stood out while others are struggle to fit in; someone, unlike others, his ultimate fulfilment is in the wellbeing and welfare of his people Hon Betara. He has become the first for his people, if not for anything, most of his impact in his constituency happens to be the first we ever know. If you talk about solar lights in our consistency, Betara was the first to install them; when you talk about tiled roads in the remotest areas in Borno south, Betara was first to change that narrative, when you talk about portable water in many rural areas, Betara was the first that gave that to our people; when you talk about the first mini-standard stadiums in the history of Borno south, Betara made that possible; when talk about mechanized farming, Betara made that a reality; when you talk about standard police stations in Borno south, Betara made that a reality and the list goes on. If these are facts of the first with Betara’s impact, we as a people won’t be wrong to make him our first. He gave us most of our first experiences in many things, and we made him our first in one thing, our first and trusted leader.

The saying has become evidently true, as we observed in the leadership style of Honorable Betara, that diligence pays, service brings honor and everyone falls in love with value. If stating the facts makes me a politician, then I am proud to be one. Moreover, if you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.

Honorable Muktar Betara Aliyu, OON has become a beacon of hope to many homes, wards, cities, Local Government Areas, States and the Nation, not because he is the oldest of all politicians, but, he has married his lifestyle to the popular saying, I have reached a rank where all men honor me, but I understand honor comes from service.

To those comical and shredded articles, I see online to attributing Betaras gestures in 2023 as competition, from the distribution of food items during the Eid- Kabir, cash donation, fertilizers and other certified farm inputs, and food items again for the Eid-El Kabir, and again going round with his team distributing trailers of foodstuff and cash, I advise such halfwit should visit history books so they dont get it twisted and be deceived by the do or die persons in the political arenas. I won’t waste my ink on paper to repeat these fabrications and absurdity published by those ravenous adjutants. Nonetheless, I advise them to note, there are healthier traditions to seek relevance to becoming whatever they are trying to metamorphose into as public affairs analysts, political leaders among many. Such depth of accountability and respect they see Betara commands, is not gotten by sitting in a cubicle, it comes with great responsibility; standing for the truth in the interest of the public, not a struggle for personal interest.

Honorable Muktar Betara’s quest for impact is for his value for lives and that is beyond just a political game. Again, in his words, The joy these outreaches bring to me daily is beyond measure, as I receive graphic reports and watch the testimonies from the beneficiaries in each community. There’s no greater joy that we consistently keep the smiles and hopes on the faces of our dear people. Care and impact to me is beyond just politics, it is being human; to truly feel what others feel. Keeping together is progress. Impact first!

This gesture through the palliatives by Honorable Betara, especially in this time of great need and hunger is one Borno South will not forget in a jiffy. A leader in need is a leader indeed.

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.