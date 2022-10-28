BREAKING: Appeal Court Stops Execution of Judgment Freeing Kanu

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday stopped the execution of its own judgment which faulted the rendition of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria and also set aside the terrorism charges against him, Punch reports.

Justice Haruna Tsanami in a ruling upheld the application of the Federal Government and ordered that the execution of the judgment be put on hold.

The Federal Government had applied that the execution of the judgment be suspended pending the resolution of its appeal lodged at the Supreme Court.

Justice Tsanami in the briefing ruling held that the counter affidavit filed against the Federal Government’s application by Kanu’s legal team was misleading.

