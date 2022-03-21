Buhari Summons Uzodimma, Minister of Power, Chief Economic Adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu as well as the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami to a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Channels Television reports.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President is scheduled to meet separately with them on Monday afternoon.

President Buhari is expected to receive a briefing on the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector, and the state of the economy.

This is coming 24 hours after the President condemned the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings, police assets, and the attack on the home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor. He also pledged to review the security situation in the southeast region.

President Buhari also voiced concerns last week over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring them of quick relief to the situation.

