Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Court of Appeal Sacks Akpabio as APC Senatorial Candidate

Published

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has set aside the judgment of Federal High Court Abuja, removing Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

A three-member panel of justices read by Justice Danlami Senchi on Monday held that Akpabio failed to file a proof of arguments within the time provided by the rules.

The panel further ruled that Akpabio, being a presidential aspirant of the APC, could not participate in the valid primary of the party held on May 27 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which produced Udom Ekpoudom as a candidate.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on September 22 asked INEC to reinstate Senator Akpabio as APC’s candidate, being the candidate nominated by the party in the second primary of June 9.

The lower court had directed that INEC accepts the former Minister of Niger Delta as the APC flagbearer.

The court also ordered that INEC publish Akpabio’s name as APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district in 2023, stating that the Commission acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish the former governor’s name when it was submitted to it by the APC as its candidate.

Justice Emeka Nwite who delivered judgment held that Akpabio was validly nominated as the Akwa – Ibom North/West Senatorial District candidate of the APC from the primary conducted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on June 9, 2022.

The trial Judge faulted INEC for electing to monitor the May 27 primary, conducted by an illegal faction of the party led by Augustine Ekanem as against the June 9 primary authorized conducted by the APC NWC.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

BREAKING: Appeal Court Stops Execution of Judgment Freeing Kanu

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday stopped the execution of its own judgment which faulted the rendition of Kanu from Kenya to...

October 28, 2022

News

BREAKING: Appeal Court Orders ASUU to Resume Work Immediately

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its strike immediately, Daily Trust...

October 7, 2022

News

EFCC Denies Alleged Raid on Appeal Court Judge’s Residence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied a report that the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Ita Mbaba,...

September 22, 2022

News

Court Orders INEC to Publish Akpabio’s Name as APC Senatorial Candidate

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish Godswill Akpabio’s name as the candidate...

September 15, 2022

Copyright ©