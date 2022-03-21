Defection From PDP to APC: Court Sacks 20 Cross River Lawmakers
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sacked 20 members of the Cross River State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress, Punch reports.
In a judgement delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on Monday, the court held that the lawmakers needed to vacate their seats since they had abandoned the party which brought them to power.
The judgement followed a suit filed by the PDP marked FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021.
Details Shortly…
____
