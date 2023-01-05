Failed Attempt to Frame Emefiele, Assault on Rule of Law, Buhari – ACJHR

A Civil Society Organization, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has described the failed attempt to frame CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for trumped-up allegation of terrorism as an assault on the rule of law and undermining President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The group in a statement by its convener, Barr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike, also raised the alarm over what it called fresh plot to launch coordinated attack and smear campaigns against Emefiele and President Buhari-backed CBN policies by sponsored groups allegedly working for the Department of State Services (DSS) including plot to allegedly attack the CBN headquarters and disruptive anti-Emefiele and Buhari protests at Foreign Missions in Abuja.

The group said despite the clear and direct orders of the High Court of the FCT, the SSS was insistent that it would arrest Emefiele.

Ohazuruike said the flagrant violation of the rule of law was very worrisome and called on all authorities to intervene and call the agency to order.

“Last week the court quashed the Department of Security Services’ move to charge CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele with trumped-up charges of terrorism financing and economic crimes. Justice M.A. Hassan barred the DSS fr inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act. The Judge described the plot to arrest Emefiele of terrorism as oppressive, baseless, fabricated and unacceptable.

“He ruled that any form of invitation to Mr. Godwin Emefiele in the exercise of his statutory powers, functions and duties and continuous threats by the 4th Respondents to surrender his powers to them constitute a flagrant breach of his rights to personal liberty, dignity of human person, right to policy making powers freedom of thought. However despite the court ruling, the SSS still don’t want to accept defeat and rest. Nigeria is a democracy and as such, the rule of law must prevail at all times,” he stated.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.