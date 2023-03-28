FLASH: PDP Appoints Acting National Chairman to Replace Ayu

The National Working Committee, of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Tuesday, announced the replacement of the suspended chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, with the National Vice-Chairman (North), Umar Damagum, as the acting chairman of the PDP, Punch reports.

Announcing the appointment at an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference said that the action was due to the High Court Order in Benue State of March 27, 2023, restraining Ayu from parading himself as the party’s chairman.

Recall how a High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, issued an interim injunction restraining Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday.

Ayu’s suspension came last Thursday over alleged anti-party activities, after many other chieftains in the party had also been suspended

The gale of suspension was slammed on former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; former president of the Senate, Pius Anyim; Prof Dennis Ityavyar, Aslam Aliyu, former Katsina State governor, Shehu Schema, among others.

Ologunagba while addressing the press conference stated, “The presiding judge, Justice W.I. Kpochi, gave the interim order on Monday in the suit No. MHC/85/2023 filed at the court by Terhide Utaan with Ayu and the PDP as defendants. On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, we acknowledge the order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 with regards to the chairmanship position of our great Party.

“After a careful consideration of the court order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum, assumes the National Chairmanship of our party in acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.”

The PDP spokesperson further remarked that the NWC also charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of party to remain calm and united at this critical time.

The National Vice-Chairman, North, who after the declaration by the NWC became the acting national chairman of the party stated, “We are here to fulfil all righteousness, we have a court order restraining the chairman, our national chairman and we are law abiding

“I will be here with you in acting capacity pending the determination of the court, I want to use this opportunity to employ you to give me the cooperation as all used to have with you.

“I will have a meeting immediately after this session with the NWC to review what is happening in the party,” he said.

Some memebers of the NWC, who were in attendance, were the National Youth Leader, Muhammed Suleiman, National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade SAN, National Treasurer, Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyegikuro, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

