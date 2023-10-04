Insecurity: Gov Kefas Takes Case To Defence Hq, Solicits Support

It was a homecoming of sorts on Wednesday when Governor Agbu Kefas paid a courtesy call on the Defence Headquarters, Abuja. He was received by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Describing the visit as historic, the compere of the event noted that the Headquarters has been agog since the news of the visit reached them.

In his opening address, Gov Kefas noted that the visit has become necessary given the security challenges across the nation generally and the peculiar needs of Taraba state.

He said the Taraba State government is prepared to work with the Chief of Army Staff in its effort to secure the state. Referring to Gen Lagbaja as his mentor, Kefas said he represents the military establishment in the state and that he will not let them down.

He requested that more boots should be deployed to support what troops in the state are doing.

In his response, the COAS pledged the military support to the governor’s peace efforts. He said Taraba state would be used as a spring board for operational effectiveness in the North East region. Consequently, he promised that a battalion of combatants would be deployed to Taraba state.

Governor Kefas was joined in the visits by members of the National Assembly, Senators Haruna Manu, Shauibu Lau, David Jimkuta. Members of the House of Representatives include Hon. Mark Useni, ADC Jaafaru and Abdullahi Louya. Also in attendance were Commissioner of Information and orientation, Barrister Zainab Usman Jalingo, and Commissioner of Women Affairs, Mary Sinjen.

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser

Media and Digital Communications

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.