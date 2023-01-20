Connect with us

Keyamo Sues EFCC, ICPC, Demands Prosecution of Atiku

Published

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, has filed a suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking the arrest of Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) joined the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Offences Related Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in the suit, which was filed after the 72-hour ultimatum he gave elapsed.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), gave the ultimatum in a letter dated January 16 and addressed to the chairmen of EFCC, ICPC and CBC.

He had said Atiku should be arrested and prosecuted for alleged offences against the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, Money Laundering, Criminal Breach of Trust and Criminal Misappropriation, and Conspiracy.

Keyamo made the demand following the controversial videos released by Michael Achimugu, a former aide of Atiku.

In the videos released some weeks ago, Achimugu made several allegations against the PDP presidential candidate.

He had claimed that between 1999 and 2007 when Atiku was Vice President, he colluded with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to fleece the country using what he termed “Special Purpose Vehicles” (SPVs).

Keyamo asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the anti-graft agencies to investigate the matter and prosecute Atiku.

____

