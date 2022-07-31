Connect with us

Nigeria Condemns Killing of Citizen in Italy

Alika Ogorchukwu

The Nigerian Government has condemned the killing of a Nigerian citizen, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement, said the Federal Government is deeply concerned and strongly condemned the gruesome murder of Ogorchukwu in Civitanova, Marche Province of Italy, by an unnamed Italian man, on 29 July 2022.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns in the strongest terms the unjustifiable murder of Mr Ogorchukwu and calls on the Government of Italy to bring the perpetrator of the heinous act under the jurisdiction of the Law without delay.

“Accordingly, the Federal Government of Nigeria has directed its Embassy in Rome, Italy, to remain seized of the unwelcome development and work speedily, together with the relevant Italian authorities to ensure that justice is served, in order to forestall a repeat of the unfortunate incident”, she said.

Omayuli added that the Federal Government is deeply saddened and commiserates with the family of the deceased and called on all Nigerians to exercise restraint as the Law takes its course in the case.

 

